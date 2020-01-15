EasyJet to restart UK flights to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh resort

LONDON (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said it would restart flights between the UK and the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in June following an almost five-year break.
Last October the UK government lifted an advisory against British flights to Sharm’s airport which had been in place since 2015 when a Russian passenger jet was bombed, killing all 224 people on board shortly after take-off from the resort.
EasyJet said on Wednesday that from June it will offer two flights a week from Manchester to Sharm, and from September, two flights a week from London Gatwick.
Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle