EasyJet to restart UK flights to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh resort

EasyJet airplanes are pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said it would restart flights between the UK and the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in June following an almost five-year break.

Last October the UK government lifted an advisory against British flights to Sharm’s airport which had been in place since 2015 when a Russian passenger jet was bombed, killing all 224 people on board shortly after take-off from the resort.

EasyJet said on Wednesday that from June it will offer two flights a week from Manchester to Sharm, and from September, two flights a week from London Gatwick.