January 23, 2018 / 7:25 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's easyJet revenues boosted as rivals reduce capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday that recent reductions in capacity by competitors in the industry were contributing to a positive trading environment, as revenues improved in the first quarter.

easyJet, Europe’s no.2 no-frills carrier behind Ryanair , said total revenue in the first quarter increased 14.4 percent to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) helped by lower growth from rivals in its markets and positive foreign exchange effects. ($1 = 0.7162 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
