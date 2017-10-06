Britain's easyJet says record summer to boost year profit

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A record number of summer passengers has put easyJet on course to reach the upper end of its profit forecast this year, the British budget airline said on Friday.

EasyJet said it expected headline profit before tax of 405 million ($530 million) to 410 million pounds for the year ended Sept. 30.

It had given a range of 380 million to 420 million in July.

“EasyJet has finished the year with continued positive momentum delivering both a strong final quarter and a strong second half. Passenger numbers and load factor in the final quarter set new records,” Carolyn McCall, easyJet’s outgoing chief executive, said.

“Our profit before tax outlook... represents a good performance in a rapidly evolving and consolidating market.”