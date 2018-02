Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Management, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, said it would hire a five-person global fixed-income team to bolster its global income group.

Team leader Astrid Vogler, who previously led the group at Oechsle International Advisors, will assume the role of lead portfolio manager.

At Oechsle, Vogler was head of fixed income for 27 years.

The team currently advises about $830 million and will continue to be based in Frankfurt. (Reporting by John Benny)