FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2018 / 10:28 PM / in an hour

REFILE-Ebay posts loss for holiday quarter as it books $3.1 bln tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles for typo in headline)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - EBay Inc posted a loss for the key holiday quarter on Wednesday as it booked a $3.1 billion charge from the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

EBay’s net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 billion or $2.51 per share. A year-ago it earned $5.95 billion or $5.31 per share.

The fourth-quarter loss included the charge, while the prior-year quarter included a tax benefit of $4.6 billion.

Shares of eBay rose 2 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.