January 26, 2018 / 11:49 AM / 3 days ago

UK judge says no decision on Friday over Assange's bid to drop arrest warrant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British judge said she will not make a decision on Friday over whether to drop an arrest warrant against Julian Assange that stems from his breach of bail conditions, as the WikiLeaks founder steps up efforts to leave the Ecuadorean embassy.

Assange, 46, has been holed up in the central London building since 2012 after skipping bail to avoid extradition to Sweden over an allegation of rape, which he denies.

A verdict will not be handed down on Friday, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

