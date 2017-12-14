FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ECB to stop accepting subordinated bank bonds as collateral
December 14, 2017

REFILE-ECB to stop accepting subordinated bank bonds as collateral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has decided to stop accepting subordinated bank bonds, the first to be written down in case of trouble, as collateral for its cash, it said on Thursday.

“UBBs (unsecured bank bonds) that are subject to statutory, contractual or structural...will become ineligible as collateral with effect from the entry into force of the upcoming regular update of the General Documentation (expected in the first quarter of 2018),” the ECB said.

However, bonds issued by international agencies that qualify for the ECB’s asset-buying programme or guaranteed by governments will remain eligible until they mature. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

