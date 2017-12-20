FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to enforce bad loan rules after analysis of each bank -Angeloni
December 20, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 5 days ago

ECB to enforce bad loan rules after analysis of each bank -Angeloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will only enforce its new, contested rules forcing banks to set aside more cash for loans that sour after a “detailed analysis” of each lender, a senior ECB supervisor said on Wednesday.

“The ECB will never oblige a bank to respect the addendum criteria without first conducting a detailed analysis of the specific circumstances of the bank,” Ignazio Angeloni told members of parliament in Italy, where the proposed guidelines have met with fierce opposition. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

