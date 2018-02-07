FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
February 7, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated a day ago

ECB to push back new regime on loans that sour - Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will push back the entry into force of new rules forcing banks to set aside more cash for loans that go unpaid, the ECB’s chief supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Wednesday.

“We will shift the date from which the guidance applies to new NPLs (non performing loans),” Nouy said, confirming a Reuters report published in January.

“We will also make it even clearer that we will follow a case-by-case approach as part of our Pillar 2 framework. We will publish the final addendum by mid-March.”

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.