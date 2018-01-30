Ireland says already has some support for Lane ECB candidacy

DUBLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister on Tuesday nominated Central Bank Governor Philip Lane for the role of European Central Bank Vice President and said the candidacy had received support from fellow euro zone ministers.

“I have already received indications of support from my colleagues but of course all my colleagues will wait and see who all the candidates are,” Paschal Donohoe told a news conference, adding that if Lane was not successful, the government would assess its options for future ECB roles at another time.

“The vice presidency of the ECB and not to mention the other three (ECB) roles that are coming after are all exceptionally serious and important roles and I believe Philip is of such a caliber that he will attract support from other member states... He is an eminently qualified candidate for this role.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Padraic Halpin, Editing by William Maclean)