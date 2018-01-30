FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated a day ago

Ireland to nominate C.Bank chief Lane for ECB vice president - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ireland’s government will nominate Central Bank Governor Philip Lane for the role of European Central Bank Vice President, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, the favourite for the job, is so far the only other publicly known candidate to replace Vitor Constancio, whose exit in May will kick off two years of flux at the top of the ECB.

Irish Finance Minister will confirm the nomination later on Tuesday, the source said. Euro zone governments can present their candidates until Feb. 7 and euro zone finance ministers will vote on Feb. 19 ahead of a European Parliament hearing and final appointment by EU leaders. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

