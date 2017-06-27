FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for May 2017
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
#Company News
June 27, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a month ago

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for May 2017

17 Min Read

     Jun 27(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for May 2017
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                       Equivalent     Purpose                  Maturity
                                               Amt in USD                              (in Yrs)
========                                       ==========     ======                   ========
ECB
----
Amri India Pvt Ltd                               2,500,000    Working Capital             5.11
Beltecno India Pvt Ltd                             465,659    General Corporate Purpose   9.00
Vee Rubber India Pvt Ltd                         1,100,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    8.00
Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd                       3,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  3.10
Renew Wind Energy (TN2) Pvt Ltd                 73,100,000    Power                       22.08
India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd                    4,656,592    Modernisation               3.00
Granules India Ltd                              22,111,299    Modernisation               8.02
Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd                       891,708    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd          773,895    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Orgatreatments Pvt Ltd                             949,945    New Project                 6.01
Aarti Industries Ltd                            11,500,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.06
SKH Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd                         10,700,494    New Project                 6.08
Idea Cellular Ltd                               63,157,884    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  4.00
Crown Beers India Pvt Ltd                       54,326,905    General Corporate Purpose   6.01
Kurita Machinery Asia Pvt Ltd                      891,708    General Corporate Purpose   15.06
Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd       4,830,430    Import of Capital Goods     5.07
Apotex Research Pvt Ltd                         10,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.07
SAP Parts Pvt Ltd                                  250,000    Working Capital             5.00
Sprint Telecom India Pvt Ltd                     2,017,856    General Corporate Purpose   5.02
Flexicare Medical India Pvt Ltd                  3,745,596    New Project                 5.02
Mapbox Technologies Pvt Ltd                         70,869    Modernisation               3.00
Paramount Bed India Pvt Ltd                      3,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.03
Fukuami Wiring India Pvt Ltd                       356,683    New Project                 5.04
Maxxis Rubber India Pvt Ltd                     40,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Berkel Industries Pvt Ltd                        1,990,017    General Corporate Purpose   5.09
Idea Cellular Ltd                               65,882,352    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.00
Renault India Pvt Ltd                           15,521,973    New Project                 5.01
Fritta India Pvt Ltd                               663,339    General Corporate Purpose   6.10
Arihant Lubricants Pvt Ltd                         500,000    General Corporate Purpose   8.01
Suhner India Pvt Ltd                               101,227    Modernisation               3.11
Kadimi Special Steels Pvt Ltd                      275,515    General Corporate Purpose   7.09
Zealapp View Pvt Ltd                             3,000,000    New Project                 10.01
Shalimar Paints Ltd                                800,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Google Cloud India Pvt Ltd                      17,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     3.07
Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd                      2,561,126    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    4.06
Jindal Aluminum Ltd                              7,500,000    New Project                 3.00
Idea Cellular Ltd                               84,999,819    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.00
Moon Beverages Ltd                               8,480,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.00
                                             -------------
Total - Automatic Route                        523,672,892

II APPROVAL ROUTE*:
ECB
----
Randack Fasteners India Pvt Ltd                    276,391    Modernisation               6.00

                                             -------------
Total - Approval Route                             276,391
                                             =============
Grand Total                                    523,949,283

*Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been
allotted loan registration number during the period.

Data on RDB for the month of May 2017
=====================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
H.M.Industrial Private Limited  1,500,000,000   23,282,959   General Corporate Purpose   7.20
Panalpina Global Business          82,000,000    1,272,802   General Corporate Purpose   3.00
Services India Pvt Ltd 
National Highways Authority of 30,000,000,000  465,659,187   Road                        5.00
India 
SIS Cash Services Private Ltd      50,000,000      776,099   General Corporate Purpose   6.00
Ecotech Monitoring Solutions      120,000,000    1,862,637   General Corporate Purpose   3.10
Pvt Ltd 
J M Enviro technologies Pvt Ltd 2,120,000,000   32,906,583   New Project                 5.00

Total Automatic Route          33,872,000,000  525,760,266


II APPROVAL ROUTE*


Total Approval Route                        0            0
---------                         -----------   ----------
Total                          33,872,000,000  525,760,266

* Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration
number during the period.    


MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
May-17   5,23,949,283             ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

