India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for August 2017

Sep 28(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for August 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- NS Instruments India Pvt Ltd 1,019,432 Import of Capital Goods 4.08 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd 4,846,143 Modernisation 9.07 Instrol Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd 12,500,000 New Project 13.11 Lloyd Shoes India Pvt Ltd 59,088 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.08 Polygenta Technologies Ltd 11,817,647 General Corporate Purpose 9.03 National Engineering Industries Ltd 15,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.05 Senvion Wind Technology Pvt Ltd 15,599,295 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 Srinala Leathers India Pvt Ltd 350,000 Modernisation 5.08 Nissan Renault Financial Services India Pvt Ltd 23,449,078 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 Bharat Forge Ltd 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd 5,160,181 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd 2,173,913 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd 931,677 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Rayfam Infrastructure Pvt Ltd 2,022,874 New Project 6.00 Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd 165,447 New Project 8.06 Waterhealth India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.00 Gerdau Steel India Pvt Ltd 25,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 CCTY Bearing India Pvt Ltd 1,370,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 11.04 Nexteer Automotive India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 CSDC India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Modernisation 10.00 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 100,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.02 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 200,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.02 Hager Electro Pvt Ltd 10,635,883 Working Capital 10.04 Export-Import Bank of India 400,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Genesisriverview Resorts Pvt Ltd 1,563,272 New Project 7.02 New India Biopharma Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.05 Doconline Health India Pvt Ltd 330,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.05 Azure Green Tech Pvt Ltd 27,743,662 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Azure Power Thirty Seven Pvt Ltd 72,066,833 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Azure Clean Energy Pvt Ltd 14,852,898 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Azure Surya Pvt Ltd 7,082,405 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 West Coast Paper Mills Ltd 14,500,000 Modernisation 5.00 Azure Power Eris Pvt Ltd 6,859,122 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Azure Power (Raj) Pvt Ltd 14,614,874 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Azure Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd 14,065,726 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Azure Power (karnataka) Pvt Ltd 7,785,611 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Cloudthing India Pvt Ltd 649,096 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Koide India Pvt Ltd 537,022 General Corporate Purpose 9.11 Sicoma Mixers India Pvt Ltd 3,545,294 New Project 5.06 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd 3,126,544 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd 4,689,816 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 CPF (India) Pvt Ltd 11,817,647 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Nidec India Pvt Ltd 7,172,433 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Nidec India Pvt Ltd 7,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Torishima Pumps (India) Pvt Ltd 131,070 Modernisation 3.05 Liebherr Appliances India Pvt Ltd 8,272,353 New Project 5.00 Japanese Standard Processing Pvt Ltd 136,531 Working Capital 5.01 Molex (India) Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 9.03 Barga India Pvt Ltd 1,181,765 Modernisation 7.00 Barga India Pvt Ltd 638,153 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Barga India Pvt Ltd 661,788 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd 4,846,143 Working Capital 5.00 Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd 1,563,272 Modernisation 5.00 Karma Healthcare Ltd 3,200,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.04 CIX Adtech Pvt Ltd 600,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.11 Azure Power Pluto Pvt Ltd 97,704,492 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 Azure Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd 39,211,738 Refinancing of Rupee loans 5.02 JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd 150,000,000 New Project 7.02 Magellan Aerospace India Pvt Ltd 6,250,000 New Project 5.10 Jahwa Electronics India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 5.00 Taj Mahal Vision Chemical Pvt Ltd 160,000 New Project 7.09 Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd 3,126,544 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Anupam Rasayan India Ltd 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Indigo Generation (India) Pvt Ltd 156,327 New Project 4.03 Ironhide Generation (India) Pvt Ltd 156,327 New Project 4.03 Talis Valves India Pvt Ltd 118,176 Modernisation 4.00 Infini Precision Pvt Ltd 324,985 General Corporate Purpose 7.07 Peters Surgical India Pvt Ltd 354,529 Modernisation 4.11 Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd 8,900,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 A.O.Smith India Water Products Pvt Ltd 13,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.08 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd 8,449,618 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.08 Bossar Packaging Pvt Ltd 354,529 Working Capital 8.00 Azure Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd 6,729,885 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 12.01 Azure Power (Raj) Pvt Ltd 6,708,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 12.01 Thumbay Hospital India Pvt Ltd 2,344,908 General Corporate Purpose 7.04 ACG Associated Capsules Pvt Ltd 12,999,412 Overseas Acquisition 5.00 NJS Engineers India Pvt Ltd 781,636 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Apollo Tyres Ltd 25,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 Apnar Pharma Pvt Ltd 1,538,460 New Project 14.07 Azure Clean Energy Pvt Ltd 11,715,384 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 14.08 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,541,418,939 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- AT&S India Pvt Ltd 23,635,295 Import of Capital Goods 9.09 ------------- Total - Approval Route 23,635,295 ============= Grand Total 1,565,054,234 *Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of August 2017 ===================================== Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - II APPROVAL ROUTE* Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd 5,000,000,000 78,163,593 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Total Approval Route 5,000,000,000 78,163,593 --------------------- ------------- ---------- Total 5,000,000,000 78,163,593 *Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Aug-17 1,565,054,234 --- --- --- 78,163,593 Jul-17 1,393,926,506 500,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-17 1,618,495,849 --- --- --- 15,362,413 May-17 523,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- ---