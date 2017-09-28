FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for August 2017
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
#Company News
September 28, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in 19 days

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for August 2017

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

     Sep 28(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for August 2017
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                       Equivalent     Purpose                  Maturity
                                               Amt in USD                              (in Yrs)
========                                       ==========     ======                   ========
ECB
----


NS Instruments India Pvt Ltd                     1,019,432    Import of Capital Goods     4.08
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd                 4,846,143    Modernisation               9.07
Instrol Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd                12,500,000    New Project                13.11
Lloyd Shoes India Pvt Ltd                           59,088    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    4.08
Polygenta Technologies Ltd                      11,817,647    General Corporate Purpose   9.03
National Engineering Industries Ltd             15,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     4.05
Senvion Wind Technology Pvt Ltd                 15,599,295    General Corporate Purpose   9.00
Srinala Leathers India Pvt Ltd                     350,000    Modernisation               5.08
Nissan Renault Financial Services India Pvt Ltd 23,449,078    On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.00
Bharat Forge Ltd                                30,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd                   5,160,181    Import of Capital Goods     5.05
Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd                    2,173,913    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Toto India Industries Pvt Ltd                      931,677    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Rayfam Infrastructure Pvt Ltd                    2,022,874    New Project                 6.00
Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd                       165,447    New Project                 8.06
Waterhealth India Pvt Ltd                        2,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   6.00
Gerdau Steel India Pvt Ltd                      25,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
CCTY Bearing India Pvt Ltd                       1,370,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG   11.04
Nexteer Automotive India Pvt Ltd                 5,000,000    General Corporate Purpose  10.00
CSDC India Pvt Ltd                               5,000,000    Modernisation              10.00
Larsen & Toubro Ltd                            100,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  2.02
Larsen & Toubro Ltd                            200,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  2.02
Hager Electro Pvt Ltd                           10,635,883    Working Capital            10.04
Export-Import Bank of India                    400,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
Genesisriverview Resorts Pvt Ltd                 1,563,272    New Project                 7.02
New India Biopharma Pvt Ltd                      1,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   7.05
Doconline Health India Pvt Ltd                     330,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.05
Azure Green Tech Pvt Ltd                        27,743,662    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Azure Power Thirty Seven Pvt Ltd                72,066,833    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Azure Clean Energy Pvt Ltd                      14,852,898    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Azure Surya Pvt Ltd                              7,082,405    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd                      14,500,000    Modernisation               5.00
Azure Power Eris Pvt Ltd                         6,859,122    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Azure Power (Raj) Pvt Ltd                       14,614,874    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Azure Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd                      14,065,726    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Azure Power (karnataka) Pvt Ltd                  7,785,611    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Cloudthing India Pvt Ltd                           649,096    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Koide India Pvt Ltd                                537,022    General Corporate Purpose   9.11
Sicoma Mixers India Pvt Ltd                      3,545,294    New Project                 5.06
Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd                 3,126,544    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd                 4,689,816    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
CPF (India) Pvt Ltd                             11,817,647    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.00
Nidec India Pvt Ltd                              7,172,433    Import of Capital Goods     5.04
Nidec India Pvt Ltd                              7,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Torishima Pumps (India) Pvt Ltd                    131,070    Modernisation               3.05
Liebherr Appliances India Pvt Ltd                8,272,353    New Project                 5.00
Japanese Standard Processing Pvt Ltd               136,531    Working Capital             5.01
Molex (India) Pvt Ltd                           20,000,000    Modernisation               9.03
Barga India Pvt Ltd                              1,181,765    Modernisation               7.00
Barga India Pvt Ltd                                638,153    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Barga India Pvt Ltd                                661,788    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd               4,846,143    Working Capital             5.00
Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd               1,563,272    Modernisation               5.00
Karma Healthcare Ltd                             3,200,000    General Corporate Purpose   9.04
CIX Adtech Pvt Ltd                                 600,000    General Corporate Purpose   6.11
Azure Power Pluto Pvt Ltd                       97,704,492    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
Azure Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              39,211,738    Refinancing of Rupee loans  5.02
JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd                  150,000,000    New Project                 7.02
Magellan Aerospace India Pvt Ltd                 6,250,000    New Project                 5.10
Jahwa Electronics India Pvt Ltd                  5,000,000    New Project                 5.00
Taj Mahal Vision Chemical Pvt Ltd                  160,000    New Project                 7.09
Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd                            3,126,544    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                         4,000,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    7.00
Indigo Generation (India) Pvt Ltd                  156,327    New Project                 4.03
Ironhide Generation (India) Pvt Ltd                156,327    New Project                 4.03
Talis Valves India Pvt Ltd                         118,176    Modernisation               4.00
Infini Precision Pvt Ltd                           324,985    General Corporate Purpose   7.07
Peters Surgical India Pvt Ltd                      354,529    Modernisation               4.11
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd                     8,900,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    6.00
A.O.Smith India Water Products Pvt Ltd          13,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   9.08
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd                8,449,618    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  2.08
Bossar Packaging Pvt Ltd                           354,529    Working Capital             8.00
Azure Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd                       6,729,885    Refinancing of Earlier ECB 12.01
Azure Power (Raj) Pvt Ltd                        6,708,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB 12.01
Thumbay Hospital India Pvt Ltd                   2,344,908    General Corporate Purpose   7.04
ACG Associated Capsules Pvt Ltd                 12,999,412    Overseas Acquisition        5.00
NJS Engineers India Pvt Ltd                        781,636    General Corporate Purpose   7.01
Apollo Tyres Ltd                                25,000,000    Modernisation               7.00
Apnar Pharma Pvt Ltd                             1,538,460    New Project                14.07
Azure Clean Energy Pvt Ltd                      11,715,384    Refinancing of Earlier ECB 14.08
                                             -------------
Total - Automatic Route                      1,541,418,939 


II APPROVAL ROUTE*:
ECB
----
AT&S India Pvt Ltd                              23,635,295    Import of Capital Goods     9.09
                                             -------------
Total - Approval Route                          23,635,295
                                             =============
Grand Total                                  1,565,054,234 


*Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been
allotted loan registration number during the period.


Data on RDB for the month of August 2017
=====================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
        -                            -              -          -                           -


II APPROVAL ROUTE*

Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd  5,000,000,000   78,163,593   On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
                                  
Total Approval Route            5,000,000,000   78,163,593
---------------------           -------------   ----------  
Total                           5,000,000,000   78,163,593


*Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration
number during the period.


MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
Aug-17   1,565,054,234            ---              ---                ---        78,163,593
Jul-17   1,393,926,506        500,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-17   1,618,495,849            ---              ---                ---        15,362,413
May-17     523,949,283            ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

