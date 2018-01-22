FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
January 22, 2018 / 9:13 AM / 2 days ago

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for December 2017

Reuters Staff

19 Min Read

     Jan 22(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for December 2017
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                       Equivalent     Purpose                  Maturity
                                               Amt in USD                              (in Yrs)
========                                       ==========     ======                   ========
ECB
----
Simran Wind Project Ltd                          6,900,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  1.10
Senior India Pvt Ltd                             4,669,820    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    4.07
Taural India Pvt Ltd                            11,829,822    New Project                 9.04
Nagata India Pvt Ltd                             1,859,421    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    6.11
Comde-Derenda India Pvt Ltd                         47,319    General Corporate Purpose   6.01
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.        500,000,000    Railways                   10.00
DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd      14,108,710    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  3.00
Apex Printing Sleeves India Pvt Ltd              4,140,438    Modernisation               8.04
Forms & Surfaces India Pvt Ltd                   1,200,000    Modernisation              10.01
Omya India Pvt Ltd                                 644,133    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.00
De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd          405,763    General Corporate Purpose   7.01
De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd          422,325    General Corporate Purpose   7.01
Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd                     4,000,000    General Corporate Purpose  15.02
Lloyd Shoes India (P) Ltd                          189,277    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.04
ASB International Pvt Ltd                        7,000,000    Modernisation               6.06
Cresta Paints India Pvt Ltd                         66,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.01
CCM Metal Tech Pvt Ltd                             800,000    Import of Capital Goods     7.00
Ineos Styrolution India Ltd                     15,566,068    Modernisation               5.00
Cresta Paints India Pvt Ltd                        608,028    General Corporate Purpose   5.01
Doconline Health India Pvt Ltd                     601,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.04
Autoneum Nittoku Sound Proof Products India Pvt    568,161    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Ltd 
Xal Tool India Pvt Ltd                           1,182,982    General Corporate Purpose   6.02
Ester Industries Ltd                               785,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.04
Sanko Gosei Technology India Pvt Ltd             1,360,629    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
KTK Transport Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd          1,500,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.02
Takahta Precision India Pvt Ltd                  1,880,000    Modernisation               8.00
Racl Geartech Ltd                                  483,507    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
Boldearth Agrifoods Pvt Ltd                      3,000,000    New Project                 7.01
Autogen India Pvt Ltd                            7,000,000    New Project                 3.01
Sefar India Pvt Ltd                              1,419,579    Working Capital             6.11
Asahi India Glass Ltd                           12,000,000    New Project                 6.00
Hsil Ltd                                        20,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  6.06
Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt Ltd        23,349,102    On-lending/Sub-lending.     8.00
Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd       2,485,778    Import of Capital Goods     5.02
MSM Spring India Pvt Ltd                         1,593,789    General Corporate Purpose  11.00
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd             49,811,417    On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.00
Lrehl Renewables India Spvi Pvt Ltd              4,903,311    Power                      21.00
Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd                            9,339,641    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.00
Forte Furniture Products India Pvt Ltd           1,633,294    Working Capital             5.00
KEI Industries Ltd                               8,000,000    New Project                 5.00
Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd                 14,571,429    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  4.02
Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd            23,349,102    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
FEV India Pvt Ltd                                  857,662    Modernisation               9.11
Hetero Labs Ltd                                 50,000,000    Modernisation               3.06
Eli Lilly Services India Pvt Ltd                25,294,860    Modernisation               5.11
Rhine Engineering Pvt Ltd                          300,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.07
Reliable Hub's Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd         297,025    Modernisation               7.00
Zahoransky Moulds & Machines Pvt Ltd               236,596    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Wendler Interlining Pvt Ltd                        200,000    Working Capital             6.09
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd                      17,744,734    On-lending/Sub-lending.     8.00
One Business Consulting Group Pvt Ltd            2,000,000    Modernisation              15.02
Sheng Long Bio-Tech (India) Pvt Ltd              9,350,000    General Corporate Purpose  10.00
Advik Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                            4,000,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    4.09
Getrag Transmissions India Pvt Ltd               5,914,911    General Corporate Purpose   9.05
Getrag Transmissions India Pvt Ltd              23,659,645    Import of Capital Goods    12.05
Press Comp International Pvt Ltd                   317,079    Import of Capital Goods     5.05
                                             -------------
Total Automatic Route                          905,447,359

II APPROVAL ROUTE*:
ECB
----
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd          400,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  3.00
                                             -------------
Total - Approval Route                         400,000,000
                                             =============
Grand Total                                    1,305,447,359

Data on RDB for the month of December 2017
============================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
        -                            -              -          -                           -

II AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
        -                            -              -          -                           -
 
Total Approval Route                 -              -          
---- ----------------            ------------- ------------
Total                               -               -


*Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration
number during the period.


MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
Dec-17   1,305,447,359            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-17   2,899,898,063        120,336,000          ---                ---        18,500,646
Oct-17   3,893,367,638        197,240,000          ---                ---       314,990,635
Sep-17   3,155,796,809            ---              ---                ---       201,735,233
Aug-17   1,565,054,234            ---              ---                ---        78,163,593
Jul-17   1,393,926,506        500,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-17   1,618,495,849            ---              ---                ---        15,362,413
May-17     523,949,283            ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.