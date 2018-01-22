India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for December 2017

Jan 22(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for December 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Simran Wind Project Ltd 6,900,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.10 Senior India Pvt Ltd 4,669,820 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.07 Taural India Pvt Ltd 11,829,822 New Project 9.04 Nagata India Pvt Ltd 1,859,421 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.11 Comde-Derenda India Pvt Ltd 47,319 General Corporate Purpose 6.01 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. 500,000,000 Railways 10.00 DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd 14,108,710 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 Apex Printing Sleeves India Pvt Ltd 4,140,438 Modernisation 8.04 Forms & Surfaces India Pvt Ltd 1,200,000 Modernisation 10.01 Omya India Pvt Ltd 644,133 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd 405,763 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd 422,325 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 15.02 Lloyd Shoes India (P) Ltd 189,277 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.04 ASB International Pvt Ltd 7,000,000 Modernisation 6.06 Cresta Paints India Pvt Ltd 66,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 CCM Metal Tech Pvt Ltd 800,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 Ineos Styrolution India Ltd 15,566,068 Modernisation 5.00 Cresta Paints India Pvt Ltd 608,028 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Doconline Health India Pvt Ltd 601,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Autoneum Nittoku Sound Proof Products India Pvt 568,161 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Ltd Xal Tool India Pvt Ltd 1,182,982 General Corporate Purpose 6.02 Ester Industries Ltd 785,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Sanko Gosei Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,360,629 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 KTK Transport Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 Takahta Precision India Pvt Ltd 1,880,000 Modernisation 8.00 Racl Geartech Ltd 483,507 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Boldearth Agrifoods Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 7.01 Autogen India Pvt Ltd 7,000,000 New Project 3.01 Sefar India Pvt Ltd 1,419,579 Working Capital 6.11 Asahi India Glass Ltd 12,000,000 New Project 6.00 Hsil Ltd 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.06 Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt Ltd 23,349,102 On-lending/Sub-lending. 8.00 Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 2,485,778 Import of Capital Goods 5.02 MSM Spring India Pvt Ltd 1,593,789 General Corporate Purpose 11.00 Toyota Financial Services India Ltd 49,811,417 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 Lrehl Renewables India Spvi Pvt Ltd 4,903,311 Power 21.00 Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd 9,339,641 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Forte Furniture Products India Pvt Ltd 1,633,294 Working Capital 5.00 KEI Industries Ltd 8,000,000 New Project 5.00 Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd 14,571,429 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.02 Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd 23,349,102 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 FEV India Pvt Ltd 857,662 Modernisation 9.11 Hetero Labs Ltd 50,000,000 Modernisation 3.06 Eli Lilly Services India Pvt Ltd 25,294,860 Modernisation 5.11 Rhine Engineering Pvt Ltd 300,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.07 Reliable Hub's Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd 297,025 Modernisation 7.00 Zahoransky Moulds & Machines Pvt Ltd 236,596 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Wendler Interlining Pvt Ltd 200,000 Working Capital 6.09 Srei Equipment Finance Ltd 17,744,734 On-lending/Sub-lending. 8.00 One Business Consulting Group Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Modernisation 15.02 Sheng Long Bio-Tech (India) Pvt Ltd 9,350,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Advik Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Getrag Transmissions India Pvt Ltd 5,914,911 General Corporate Purpose 9.05 Getrag Transmissions India Pvt Ltd 23,659,645 Import of Capital Goods 12.05 Press Comp International Pvt Ltd 317,079 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 ------------- Total Automatic Route 905,447,359 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd 400,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 ------------- Total - Approval Route 400,000,000 ============= Grand Total 1,305,447,359 Data on RDB for the month of December 2017 ============================================ Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - II AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - Total Approval Route - - ---- ---------------- ------------- ------------ Total - - *Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Dec-17 1,305,447,359 --- --- --- --- Nov-17 2,899,898,063 120,336,000 --- --- 18,500,646 Oct-17 3,893,367,638 197,240,000 --- --- 314,990,635 Sep-17 3,155,796,809 --- --- --- 201,735,233 Aug-17 1,565,054,234 --- --- --- 78,163,593 Jul-17 1,393,926,506 500,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-17 1,618,495,849 --- --- --- 15,362,413 May-17 523,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- ---