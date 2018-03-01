India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for January 2018

Mar 1(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for January 2018 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Orbis (India) Pvt Ltd 36,512 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd 1,799,442 Modernisation 4.01 Digicon Electronics Pvt Ltd 640,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.06 Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd 1,964,269 Working Capital 3.00 CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 3.02 Smart-M Technovations Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 New Project 7.01 Yingtong Electronic Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 Working Capital 5.04 Mera Gao Micro Grid Power Pvt Ltd 235,712 Working Capital 5.06 Daido India Pvt Ltd 1,016,685 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd 449,861 General Corporate Purpose 8.07 Patton Refrigeration India Pvt Ltd 805,994 Working Capital 9.10 Ratek Pheon Friction Technologies Pvt Ltd 270,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Srei Equipment Finance Ltd 200,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 370,505 Import of Capital Goods 3.02 Ultratech Cement Ltd 20,000,000 New Project 5.00 Ultratech Cement Ltd 20,000,000 New Project 5.00 Ultratech Cement Ltd 10,000,000 New Project 5.00 Anofol Far East Anodizing Pvt Ltd 550,944 General Corporate Purpose 5.03 Mailhem Ikos Environment Pvt Ltd 956,602 General Corporate Purpose 7.03 Legero United Shoes India Pvt Ltd 912,788 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 Renew Wind Energy Sipla Pvt Ltd 36,750,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 11.08 Gewis Renewpower Pvt Ltd 121,705 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Closure Systems International India Pvt Ltd 1,300,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Bitumag Industries Pvt Ltd 825,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 A.W.Faber-Castell (India) Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Working Capital 6.08 I G Petrochemicals Ltd 19,197,361 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 ACG Associated Capsules Pvt Ltd 12,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 4.00 MS Seisakusho India Pvt Ltd 314,283 New Project 6.11 Fristam Pumps (India) Pvt Ltd 1,030,659 New Project 6.05 Dy Auto India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.07 Srei Equipment Finance Ltd 32,860,365 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.03 Massilly India Packaging Pvt Ltd 1,825,576 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Ryker Base Pvt Ltd 24,000,000 New Project 3.07 Inventaa Industries Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 3.00 Mero Asia Pacific Engineering Pvt Ltd 1,571,415 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 Sunwoda Electronic India Pvt Ltd 2,700,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Nagata Auto Engineering India Pvt Ltd 962,702 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.06 Nagata Auto Engineering India Pvt Ltd 237,526 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Mbb Labs Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.06 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd 899,721 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Belden India Pvt Ltd 12,000,000 New Project 9.07 ADM Agro Industries India Pvt Ltd 9,114,210 Refinancing of Rupee loans 4.11 Gardner Aerospace Bengaluru Pvt Ltd 2,754,718 Import of Capital Goods 3.08 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 460,474,554 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- BW Global United LPG India Private Limited 36,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 BW Global United LPG India Private Limited 33,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.06 Shapoorji Pallonji Forbes Shipping Limited 10,790,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 ------------- Total - Approval Route 79,990,000 ============= Grand Total 540,464,554 Data on RDB for the month of January 2018 ============================================ Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - II AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - Total Approval Route - - ---- ---------------- ------------- ------------ Total - - * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Jan-18 540,464,554 --- --- --- --- Dec-17 1,305,447,359 --- --- --- --- Nov-17 2,899,898,063 120,336,000 --- --- 18,500,646 Oct-17 3,893,367,638 197,240,000 --- --- 314,990,635 Sep-17 3,155,796,809 --- --- --- 201,735,233 Aug-17 1,565,054,234 --- --- --- 78,163,593 Jul-17 1,393,926,506 500,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-17 1,618,495,849 --- --- --- 15,362,413 May-17 523,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- ---