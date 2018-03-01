FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
March 1, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for January 2018

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

     Mar 1(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for January 2018
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                       Equivalent     Purpose                  Maturity
                                               Amt in USD                              (in Yrs)
========                                       ==========     ======                   ========
ECB
----
Orbis (India) Pvt Ltd                               36,512    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd          1,799,442    Modernisation               4.01
Digicon Electronics Pvt Ltd                        640,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.06
Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd                    1,964,269    Working Capital             3.00
CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd                          2,500,000    General Corporate Purpose   3.02
Smart-M Technovations Pvt Ltd                   10,000,000    New Project                 7.01
Yingtong Electronic Technology India Pvt Ltd     1,500,000    Working Capital             5.04
Mera Gao Micro Grid Power Pvt Ltd                  235,712    Working Capital             5.06
Daido India Pvt Ltd                              1,016,685    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd                            449,861    General Corporate Purpose   8.07
Patton Refrigeration India Pvt Ltd                 805,994    Working Capital             9.10
Ratek Pheon Friction Technologies Pvt Ltd          270,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd                     200,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd                          370,505    Import of Capital Goods     3.02
Ultratech Cement Ltd                            20,000,000    New Project                 5.00
Ultratech Cement Ltd                            20,000,000    New Project                 5.00
Ultratech Cement Ltd                            10,000,000    New Project                 5.00
Anofol Far East Anodizing Pvt Ltd                  550,944    General Corporate Purpose   5.03
Mailhem Ikos Environment Pvt Ltd                   956,602    General Corporate Purpose   7.03
Legero United Shoes India Pvt Ltd                  912,788    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.02
Renew Wind Energy Sipla Pvt Ltd                 36,750,000    Refinancing of Rupee loans  11.08
Gewis Renewpower Pvt Ltd                           121,705    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Closure Systems International India Pvt Ltd      1,300,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Bitumag Industries Pvt Ltd                         825,000    General Corporate Purpose   10.00
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd                  5,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.01
A.W.Faber-Castell (India) Pvt Ltd                5,000,000    Working Capital             6.08
I G Petrochemicals Ltd                          19,197,361    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
ACG Associated Capsules Pvt Ltd                 12,000,000    Overseas Acquisition        4.00
MS Seisakusho India Pvt Ltd                        314,283    New Project                 6.11
Fristam Pumps (India) Pvt Ltd                    1,030,659    New Project                 6.05
Dy Auto India Pvt Ltd                            3,000,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.07
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd                      32,860,365    On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.03
Massilly India Packaging Pvt Ltd                 1,825,576    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Ryker Base Pvt Ltd                              24,000,000    New Project                 3.07
Inventaa Industries Pvt Ltd                      3,000,000    New Project                 3.00
Mero Asia Pacific Engineering Pvt Ltd            1,571,415    General Corporate Purpose   3.00
Sunwoda Electronic India Pvt Ltd                 2,700,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Nagata Auto Engineering India Pvt Ltd              962,702    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    4.06
Nagata Auto Engineering India Pvt Ltd              237,526    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.00
Mbb Labs Pvt Ltd                                 5,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd                            5,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.06
E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd                      899,721    Import of Capital Goods     5.03
Belden India Pvt Ltd                            12,000,000    New Project                 9.07
ADM Agro Industries India Pvt Ltd                9,114,210    Refinancing of Rupee loans  4.11
Gardner Aerospace Bengaluru Pvt Ltd              2,754,718    Import of Capital Goods     3.08

                                             -------------
Total - Automatic Route                        460,474,554


II APPROVAL ROUTE*:
ECB
----
BW Global United LPG India Private Limited      36,200,000    Import of Capital Goods     7.00
BW Global United LPG India Private Limited      33,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.06
Shapoorji Pallonji Forbes Shipping Limited      10,790,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00

                                             -------------
Total - Approval Route                          79,990,000
                                             =============
Grand Total                                    540,464,554

Data on RDB for the month of January 2018
============================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
        -                            -              -          -                           -

II AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

        -                            -              -          -                           -

Total Approval Route                 -              -
---- ----------------            ------------- ------------
Total                               -               -

* Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration
number during the period.



MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
Jan-18     540,464,554            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-17   1,305,447,359            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-17   2,899,898,063        120,336,000          ---                ---        18,500,646
Oct-17   3,893,367,638        197,240,000          ---                ---       314,990,635
Sep-17   3,155,796,809            ---              ---                ---       201,735,233
Aug-17   1,565,054,234            ---              ---                ---        78,163,593
Jul-17   1,393,926,506        500,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-17   1,618,495,849            ---              ---                ---        15,362,413
May-17     523,949,283            ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.