India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for November 2017
#Company News
December 21, 2017 / 4:35 AM / 5 days ago

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for November 2017

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

     Dec 21(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for November 2017
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                       Equivalent     Purpose                  Maturity
                                               Amt in USD                              (in Yrs)
========                                       ==========     ======                   ========
ECB
----
Par Formulations Pvt Ltd                        10,000,000    Modernisation               5.00
Prettl Automotive India Pvt Ltd                    234,715    Import of Capital Goods     3.03
Prettl Automotive India Pvt Ltd                    469,430    Working Capital             5.03
Minda Corporation Ltd                            3,500,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.00
Nissin Brake India Pvt Ltd                       9,100,776    Modernisation               5.00
NHK F Krishna India Automotive Seating Pvt Ltd   5,396,022    Working Capital             20.00
Nutech Surveyors & Analysts Pvt Ltd                154,172    Modernisation               6.00
Thai Summit Autoparts India Pvt Ltd              1,172,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    6.00
Vel Castings Pvt Ltd                               443,195    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.03
Kerneos India Aluminate Technologies Pvt Ltd    14,029,657    New Project                 9.02
Best Corporation Pvt Ltd                         5,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd                 2,380,000    Modernisation               10.01
Shin-Etsu Polymer India Pvt Ltd                  1,500,000    New Project                 5.10
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd                      15,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     10.01
Chemco plastics Industries Pvt. Ltd              2,125,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
Dellner India Pvt Ltd                            3,854,301    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  8.08
Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd                     3,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   13.02
Orion Park Shelters Pvt Ltd                      8,500,000    Modernisation               10.00
Servicenow Software Development India Pvt Ltd    2,214,822    Modernisation               4.00
Rockhopper Renewables (India) Pvt Ltd              770,860    New Project                 3.01
Macson Color Chem Pvt Ltd                          500,000    New Project                 3.00
MRF Ltd                                         45,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Wikus India Pvt Ltd                              1,408,290    General Corporate Purpose   9.10
Shanti Sagar International Dredging Pvt Ltd    113,285,451    Import of Capital Goods     10.00
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd                       4,005,546    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.00
Nivea India Pvt Ltd                             27,813,718    Modernisation               6.02
Minda Onkyo India Pvt Ltd                        1,015,914    Import of Capital Goods     7.00
Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd                       8,042,272    Import of Capital Goods     7.06
Axiom Cordages Ltd                               8,500,000    Modernisation               10.00
Aarti Industries Ltd                            10,991,209    Modernisation               5.06
Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd                 4,470,989    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd                      886,391    Import of Capital Goods     7.00
I.I. Inspection & Export Pvt Ltd                   886,391    General Corporate Purpose   10.00
Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd                      14,128,665    Import of Capital Goods     11.01
JHY Techserve Pvt Ltd                              500,000    General Corporate Purpose   7.00
Ionbond Coatings Pvt Ltd                           500,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.01
Agri-Pure Natural Foods Pvt Ltd                  2,400,000    General Corporate Purpose   8.10
Smit & Zoon India Pvt Ltd                        3,520,724    General Corporate Purpose   7.11
Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd            7,956,437    Modernisation               6.00
CAN-Pack India Pvt Ltd                          40,000,000    New Project                 5.00
Edelmann Packaging India Pvt Ltd                   586,787    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd                          102,241    Import of Capital Goods     5.06
Haselmeier India Pvt Ltd                           704,145    Working Capital             8.04
Hueck Decent Engraving India Pvt Ltd               211,243    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.01
SRF Ltd                                         58,678,730    New Project                 7.03
BBM Acoustic (India) Pvt Ltd                     1,760,362    General Corporate Purpose   10.00
Agrana Fruit India Pvt Ltd                         352,072    Modernisation               4.06
Agrana Fruit India Pvt Ltd                       1,079,204    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Haldex India Pvt Ltd                             5,241,850    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.07
Asta India Pvt Ltd                               3,500,000    Working Capital             5.01
Boston Scientific Technology & Engineering       4,933,506    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Services Pvt Ltd    
Meccanotecnica India Pvt Ltd                     1,995,077    General Corporate Purpose   7.07
Veveo (India) Pvt Ltd                            5,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   10.00
Beltecno India Pvt Ltd                             462,516    Modernisation               9.00
Forte Furniture Products India Pvt Ltd             305,895    Working Capital             5.00
Kia Motors India Pvt Ltd                       648,000,000    New Project                 9.11
Power Finance Corporation Ltd                  300,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd                         5,586,215    Import of Capital Goods     7.08
DNH Spinners Pvt Ltd                            13,850,000    Modernisation               9.04
Abdos Lamitubes Pvt Ltd                          5,000,000    Modernisation               5.00
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd            49,335,056    On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.01
Power Finance Corporation Ltd                  400,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     10.00
                                             ---------------
Total - Automatic Route                        1,891,341,846
                                             --------------- 
II APPROVAL ROUTE*:
ECB
----
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd               100,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  3.00
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd                  50,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  3.00
Arihant Technocast India Pvt Ltd                 1,056,217    Working Capital             7.10
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd           57,500,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  1.06
Reliance Industries Ltd                        800,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  10.00
                                             ---------------
Total - Approval Route                         1,008,556,217
                                             ===============
FCCB
----
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd                      120,336,000    Redemption of FCCBs         3.10
                                              --------------

Grand Total                                    3,020,234,061
                                              ===============
.Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been
allotted loan registration number during the period.

Data on RDB for the month of November 2017
============================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
        -                            -              -          -                           -

II AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

Bussan Auto Finance India       1,200,000,000  18,500,646     On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.04
Pvt Ltd

Total Approval Route            1,200,000,000  18,500,646
--------------------            ------------- ------------
Total                           1,200,000,000  18,500,646


*Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan
 registration number during the period.


MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
Nov-17   2,899,898,063        120,336,000          ---                ---        18,500,646
Oct-17   3,893,367,638        197,240,000          ---                ---       314,990,635
Sep-17   3,155,796,809            ---              ---                ---       201,735,233
Aug-17   1,565,054,234            ---              ---                ---        78,163,593
Jul-17   1,393,926,506        500,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-17   1,618,495,849            ---              ---                ---        15,362,413
May-17     523,949,283            ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
