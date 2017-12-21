India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for November 2017

Dec 21(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for November 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Par Formulations Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 Prettl Automotive India Pvt Ltd 234,715 Import of Capital Goods 3.03 Prettl Automotive India Pvt Ltd 469,430 Working Capital 5.03 Minda Corporation Ltd 3,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Nissin Brake India Pvt Ltd 9,100,776 Modernisation 5.00 NHK F Krishna India Automotive Seating Pvt Ltd 5,396,022 Working Capital 20.00 Nutech Surveyors & Analysts Pvt Ltd 154,172 Modernisation 6.00 Thai Summit Autoparts India Pvt Ltd 1,172,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 Vel Castings Pvt Ltd 443,195 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Kerneos India Aluminate Technologies Pvt Ltd 14,029,657 New Project 9.02 Best Corporation Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd 2,380,000 Modernisation 10.01 Shin-Etsu Polymer India Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 New Project 5.10 Srei Equipment Finance Ltd 15,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 10.01 Chemco plastics Industries Pvt. Ltd 2,125,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Dellner India Pvt Ltd 3,854,301 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 8.08 Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 13.02 Orion Park Shelters Pvt Ltd 8,500,000 Modernisation 10.00 Servicenow Software Development India Pvt Ltd 2,214,822 Modernisation 4.00 Rockhopper Renewables (India) Pvt Ltd 770,860 New Project 3.01 Macson Color Chem Pvt Ltd 500,000 New Project 3.00 MRF Ltd 45,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Wikus India Pvt Ltd 1,408,290 General Corporate Purpose 9.10 Shanti Sagar International Dredging Pvt Ltd 113,285,451 Import of Capital Goods 10.00 Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd 4,005,546 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Nivea India Pvt Ltd 27,813,718 Modernisation 6.02 Minda Onkyo India Pvt Ltd 1,015,914 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd 8,042,272 Import of Capital Goods 7.06 Axiom Cordages Ltd 8,500,000 Modernisation 10.00 Aarti Industries Ltd 10,991,209 Modernisation 5.06 Aisin Automotive Haryana Pvt Ltd 4,470,989 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd 886,391 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 I.I. Inspection & Export Pvt Ltd 886,391 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd 14,128,665 Import of Capital Goods 11.01 JHY Techserve Pvt Ltd 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Ionbond Coatings Pvt Ltd 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Agri-Pure Natural Foods Pvt Ltd 2,400,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.10 Smit & Zoon India Pvt Ltd 3,520,724 General Corporate Purpose 7.11 Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd 7,956,437 Modernisation 6.00 CAN-Pack India Pvt Ltd 40,000,000 New Project 5.00 Edelmann Packaging India Pvt Ltd 586,787 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 102,241 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Haselmeier India Pvt Ltd 704,145 Working Capital 8.04 Hueck Decent Engraving India Pvt Ltd 211,243 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 SRF Ltd 58,678,730 New Project 7.03 BBM Acoustic (India) Pvt Ltd 1,760,362 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Agrana Fruit India Pvt Ltd 352,072 Modernisation 4.06 Agrana Fruit India Pvt Ltd 1,079,204 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Haldex India Pvt Ltd 5,241,850 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.07 Asta India Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 Working Capital 5.01 Boston Scientific Technology & Engineering 4,933,506 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Services Pvt Ltd Meccanotecnica India Pvt Ltd 1,995,077 General Corporate Purpose 7.07 Veveo (India) Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Beltecno India Pvt Ltd 462,516 Modernisation 9.00 Forte Furniture Products India Pvt Ltd 305,895 Working Capital 5.00 Kia Motors India Pvt Ltd 648,000,000 New Project 9.11 Power Finance Corporation Ltd 300,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd 5,586,215 Import of Capital Goods 7.08 DNH Spinners Pvt Ltd 13,850,000 Modernisation 9.04 Abdos Lamitubes Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd 49,335,056 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.01 Power Finance Corporation Ltd 400,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 10.00 --------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,891,341,846 --------------- II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd 100,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd 50,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 Arihant Technocast India Pvt Ltd 1,056,217 Working Capital 7.10 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd 57,500,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.06 Reliance Industries Ltd 800,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 10.00 --------------- Total - Approval Route 1,008,556,217 =============== FCCB ---- Jaiprakash Associates Ltd 120,336,000 Redemption of FCCBs 3.10 -------------- Grand Total 3,020,234,061 =============== .Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of November 2017 ============================================ Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - II AUTOMATIC ROUTE* Bussan Auto Finance India 1,200,000,000 18,500,646 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.04 Pvt Ltd Total Approval Route 1,200,000,000 18,500,646 -------------------- ------------- ------------ Total 1,200,000,000 18,500,646 *Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Nov-17 2,899,898,063 120,336,000 --- --- 18,500,646 Oct-17 3,893,367,638 197,240,000 --- --- 314,990,635 Sep-17 3,155,796,809 --- --- --- 201,735,233 Aug-17 1,565,054,234 --- --- --- 78,163,593 Jul-17 1,393,926,506 500,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-17 1,618,495,849 --- --- --- 15,362,413 May-17 523,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- 