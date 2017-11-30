FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for October 2017
#Company News
November 30, 2017

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for October 2017

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

   Nov 30(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for October 2017
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                        Equivalent    Purpose                 Maturity
                                                Amt in USD                            (in Yrs)
========                                        ==========    ======                  ========
ECB
----
Karl Dungs Pvt Ltd                                 470,058    General Corporate Purpose   5.03
Xsysys Technologies Pvt Ltd                        632,228    Modernisation              16.06
Diamond Elements Pvt Ltd                         1,536,540    Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.02
JSW Steel Ltd                                  210,000,000    Modernisation               7.00
Hightemp Furnaces Ltd                            8,856,937    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    6.00
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd                           5,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   6.01
Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Pvt Ltd                 885,694    General Corporate Purpose  11.05
Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt. Ltd.       2,919,425    On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.00
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd                           8,000,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    6.00
SBG Cleantech Projectco Pvt Ltd                131,180,100    New Project                19.08
SBG Cleantech Projectco Pvt Ltd                196,756,864    New Project                19.08
TT Recycling Management India Pvt Ltd            1,420,000    New Project                 5.01
Kapci Coatings India Pvt Ltd                     3,000,000    New Project                 5.09
Teignbridge Propellers India Pvt Ltd                79,207    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.02
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd                           5,500,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
DY Power India Pvt Ltd                           2,500,000    Modernisation               7.00
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd                   7,000,000    Modernisation               7.05
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd            200,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  1.00
KK Wind Solutions India Pvt Ltd                  3,160,539    General Corporate Purpose   6.10
AT India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd                      5,341,012    Working Capital             3.00
Hanning Motors India Pvt Ltd                     3,231,650    Modernisation               7.04
Proscan Diagnostics Pvt Ltd                      6,591,755    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    9.09
Nagata India Pvt Ltd                               971,517    Import of Capital Goods     6.03
Bremskerl Friction Materials Pvt Ltd               391,715    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    6.10
Haldex India Pvt Ltd                             1,075,578    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.06
Cosmo Films Ltd                                 15,276,892    New Project                 8.11
Ford Motor Pvt Ltd                              46,096,190    New Project                 3.02
Longman Renewables Pvt Ltd                          46,830    New Project                 6.00
Remondis Aqua (India) Pvt Ltd                      460,962    On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.00
Rocket Software Development India Pvt Ltd          500,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.05
Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd                          16,000,000    New Project                 9.00
Cosmo Films Ltd                                  5,875,728    Working Capital            10.11
Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd               5,992,505    Working Capital             5.00
Takasago International India Pvt Ltd             1,000,000    Working Capital            10.00
MT.Derm Medical Products Pvt Ltd                   200,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    4.05
Jeumont Electric India Pvt Ltd                     587,573    Working Capital             7.05
Bharat Forge Ltd                                10,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  6.00
Naga Ltd                                         1,862,720    Modernisation               5.00
Naga Ltd                                         3,104,530    Modernisation               5.00
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd        350,000,000    Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd                        27,657,714    Refinancing of Rupee loans  7.00
Satyam Auto Components Pvt Ltd                   5,500,000    New Project                 6.00
Bharat Forge Ltd                                40,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  6.00
Indo Bakels Pvt Ltd                                307,308    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
AMC Cookware (India) Pvt Ltd                       235,029    Working Capital             9.05
Aarti Industries Ltd                            11,660,000    Modernisation               6.00
Decos Software Development Pvt Ltd                 235,029    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.02
Novitium Labs Pvt Ltd                              307,308    New Project                 5.07
Humiseal India Pvt Ltd                             660,060    Modernisation               9.09
Dongsung Precision Co Pvt Ltd                    1,175,146    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.00
Sampurna Training & Enterpreneurship Programme      21,512    Micro Finance               5.00
Sarla Advantech Pvt Ltd                          2,304,810    Working Capital             7.10
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd                         3,000,000    Overseas Acquisition        6.00
Innvolution Imaging Technologies Pvt Ltd         1,600,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.04
Apotex Research Pvt Ltd                         25,500,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  7.00
Skanem Interlabels Industries Pvt Ltd            1,645,204    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
FEV India Pvt Ltd                                  822,602    Import of Capital Goods     9.07
FEV India Pvt Ltd                                  111,639    Modernisation               6.08
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd                     8,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd                       123,997    Import of Capital Goods     3.00
Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd                1,175,146    Modernisation               7.00
Parthasarathy Cnc Technology Pvt Ltd               254,767    Import of Capital Goods     6.00
Behr-Hella Thermocontrol India Pvt Ltd             293,786    Import of Capital Goods     3.02
Sanden Vikas India Pvt Ltd                       6,000,000    Modernisation               6.00
                                             -------------
Total - Automatic Route                      1,402,095,806

II APPROVAL ROUTE*:
ECB
----
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd                      500,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.07
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd                    1,000,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  4.09
Reliance Industries Ltd                        991,271,832    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  2.06
                                             -------------
Total - Approval Route                       2,491,271,832

FCCB
----
GTL Infrastructure Ltd                          80,745,000    Redemption of FCCBs         5.00
GTL Infrastructure Ltd                          86,417,000    Redemption of FCCBs         5.00
GTL Infrastructure Ltd                          30,078,000    Redemption of FCCBs         5.00
                                             -------------
Total - Approval Route                         197,240,000
                                             =============
Grand Total                                  4,090,607,638

* Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have 
been allotted loan registration number during the period.


Data on RDB for the month of October 2017
============================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
        -                            -              -          -                           -


II APPROVAL ROUTE*

Indian Renewable Energy     
Development Agency Limited     19,500,000,000  299,625,238   On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
Orix Leasing & Financial       
Services India Limited          1,000,000,000   15,365,397   On-lending/Sub-lending.     4.00

Total Approval Route           20,500,000,000  314,990,635
---------------------          --------------  -----------
Total                          20,500,000,000  314,990,635


*Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan
 registration number during the period.


MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
Oct-17   3,893,367,638        197,240,000          ---                ---       314,990,635
Sep-17   3,155,796,809            ---              ---                ---       201,735,233
Aug-17   1,565,054,234            ---              ---                ---        78,163,593
Jul-17   1,393,926,506        500,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-17   1,618,495,849            ---              ---                ---        15,362,413
May-17     523,949,283            ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
