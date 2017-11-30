India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for October 2017

Nov 30(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for October 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Karl Dungs Pvt Ltd 470,058 General Corporate Purpose 5.03 Xsysys Technologies Pvt Ltd 632,228 Modernisation 16.06 Diamond Elements Pvt Ltd 1,536,540 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.02 JSW Steel Ltd 210,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 Hightemp Furnaces Ltd 8,856,937 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 Renewsys India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.01 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Pvt Ltd 885,694 General Corporate Purpose 11.05 Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt. Ltd. 2,919,425 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd 8,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 SBG Cleantech Projectco Pvt Ltd 131,180,100 New Project 19.08 SBG Cleantech Projectco Pvt Ltd 196,756,864 New Project 19.08 TT Recycling Management India Pvt Ltd 1,420,000 New Project 5.01 Kapci Coatings India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 5.09 Teignbridge Propellers India Pvt Ltd 79,207 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.02 Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd 5,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 DY Power India Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Modernisation 7.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd 7,000,000 Modernisation 7.05 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd 200,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.00 KK Wind Solutions India Pvt Ltd 3,160,539 General Corporate Purpose 6.10 AT India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd 5,341,012 Working Capital 3.00 Hanning Motors India Pvt Ltd 3,231,650 Modernisation 7.04 Proscan Diagnostics Pvt Ltd 6,591,755 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.09 Nagata India Pvt Ltd 971,517 Import of Capital Goods 6.03 Bremskerl Friction Materials Pvt Ltd 391,715 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.10 Haldex India Pvt Ltd 1,075,578 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.06 Cosmo Films Ltd 15,276,892 New Project 8.11 Ford Motor Pvt Ltd 46,096,190 New Project 3.02 Longman Renewables Pvt Ltd 46,830 New Project 6.00 Remondis Aqua (India) Pvt Ltd 460,962 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 Rocket Software Development India Pvt Ltd 500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.05 Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd 16,000,000 New Project 9.00 Cosmo Films Ltd 5,875,728 Working Capital 10.11 Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd 5,992,505 Working Capital 5.00 Takasago International India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Working Capital 10.00 MT.Derm Medical Products Pvt Ltd 200,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.05 Jeumont Electric India Pvt Ltd 587,573 Working Capital 7.05 Bharat Forge Ltd 10,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.00 Naga Ltd 1,862,720 Modernisation 5.00 Naga Ltd 3,104,530 Modernisation 5.00 GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd 350,000,000 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.00 Advinus Therapeutics Ltd 27,657,714 Refinancing of Rupee loans 7.00 Satyam Auto Components Pvt Ltd 5,500,000 New Project 6.00 Bharat Forge Ltd 40,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.00 Indo Bakels Pvt Ltd 307,308 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 AMC Cookware (India) Pvt Ltd 235,029 Working Capital 9.05 Aarti Industries Ltd 11,660,000 Modernisation 6.00 Decos Software Development Pvt Ltd 235,029 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.02 Novitium Labs Pvt Ltd 307,308 New Project 5.07 Humiseal India Pvt Ltd 660,060 Modernisation 9.09 Dongsung Precision Co Pvt Ltd 1,175,146 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Sampurna Training & Enterpreneurship Programme 21,512 Micro Finance 5.00 Sarla Advantech Pvt Ltd 2,304,810 Working Capital 7.10 SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.00 Innvolution Imaging Technologies Pvt Ltd 1,600,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Apotex Research Pvt Ltd 25,500,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.00 Skanem Interlabels Industries Pvt Ltd 1,645,204 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 FEV India Pvt Ltd 822,602 Import of Capital Goods 9.07 FEV India Pvt Ltd 111,639 Modernisation 6.08 Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd 8,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd 123,997 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd 1,175,146 Modernisation 7.00 Parthasarathy Cnc Technology Pvt Ltd 254,767 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Behr-Hella Thermocontrol India Pvt Ltd 293,786 Import of Capital Goods 3.02 Sanden Vikas India Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Modernisation 6.00 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,402,095,806 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 500,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.07 Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 1,000,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.09 Reliance Industries Ltd 991,271,832 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.06 ------------- Total - Approval Route 2,491,271,832 FCCB ---- GTL Infrastructure Ltd 80,745,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5.00 GTL Infrastructure Ltd 86,417,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5.00 GTL Infrastructure Ltd 30,078,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5.00 ------------- Total - Approval Route 197,240,000 ============= Grand Total 4,090,607,638 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of October 2017 ============================================ Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - II APPROVAL ROUTE* Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited 19,500,000,000 299,625,238 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Orix Leasing & Financial Services India Limited 1,000,000,000 15,365,397 On-lending/Sub-lending. 4.00 Total Approval Route 20,500,000,000 314,990,635 --------------------- -------------- ----------- Total 20,500,000,000 314,990,635 *Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Oct-17 3,893,367,638 197,240,000 --- --- 314,990,635 Sep-17 3,155,796,809 --- --- --- 201,735,233 Aug-17 1,565,054,234 --- --- --- 78,163,593 Jul-17 1,393,926,506 500,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-17 1,618,495,849 --- --- --- 15,362,413 May-17 523,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- 