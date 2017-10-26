FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for September 2017
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 26, 2017 / 4:02 AM / 2 days ago

India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for September 2017

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

     Oct 26(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for September 2017
as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in

* I AUTOMATIC ROUTE:
Borrower                                       Equivalent     Purpose                  Maturity
                                               Amt in USD                              (in Yrs)
========                                       ==========     ======                   ========
ECB
----
Haskoningdhv Consulting Pvt Ltd                  2,909,643    General Corporate Purpose   6.08
Apex Printing Sleeves India Pvt Ltd                536,229    Modernisation               6.01
Accedo Technologies India Pvt Ltd                  465,543    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    3.05
Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt Ltd              12,750,340    General Corporate Purpose   8.07
Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd                            180,688    Import of Capital Goods    10.01
Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd                            271,033    General Corporate Purpose  10.01
Nissin Brake India Pvt Ltd                       3,026,029    Modernisation               5.00
Ferra Aerospace Pvt Ltd                            300,000    General Corporate Purpose   8.02
Witzenmann India Pvt Ltd                         1,191,621    Modernisation               3.01
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd                     300,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.00
Talon Trims India Pvt Ltd                          147,422    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Birla Corporation Ltd                           15,178,571    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  2.00
Birla Corporation Ltd                           15,178,571    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  2.00
Kadimi Special Steels Pvt Ltd                      271,567    General Corporate Purpose   7.10
Veeram Stones Pvt Ltd                              765,000    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    6.00
Renew Wind Energy (TN2) Pvt Ltd                 36,900,000    Power                      22.10
Larsen & Toubro Ltd                            120,278,930    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  0.09
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd               30,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  2.06
Egelhof Controls India Pvt Ltd                   1,429,945    Import of Capital Goods    13.04
Mihama India Pvt Ltd                             1,084,130    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd                  4,766,482    New Project                 5.00
KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd                          308,091    Import of Capital Goods     5.06
Frames Process & Energy Systems India Pvt Ltd      223,461    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Advanced Medtech Solutions Pvt Ltd               1,500,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.04
Toyo Ink India Pvt Ltd                             650,478    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
International Packaging Products Pvt Ltd        40,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.09
Renault India Pvt Ltd                           15,518,095    New Project                 5.00
KB Autosys India Pvt Ltd                         1,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd          2,710,325    Modernisation               9.00
Citelum India Pvt Ltd                              620,724    New Project                 3.00
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd                    6,000,000    Modernisation               5.00
Power Machines (India) Ltd                       4,874,831    Working Capital             5.00
Detpak India Pvt Ltd                             1,300,000    Import of Capital Goods     7.05
Apollo Tyres Ltd                                25,000,000    Modernisation               7.00
Skil Worth Technologies Pvt Ltd                    869,883    General Corporate Purpose   8.00
Inzi Cotrols India Ltd                           2,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
De Lage Landen Financial Services India Pvt Ltd  5,431,333    On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
Volvo Financial Services (India) Pvt Ltd        46,554,285    On-lending/Sub-lending.     3.05
Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd                         2,733,792    Import of Capital Goods     5.03
USG Boral Building Products (India) Pvt Ltd     40,000,000    New Project                12.08
Maru Transmission Service Company Ltd           16,625,104    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.00
Aravali Transmisson Service Company Ltd         16,589,862    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  5.00
RGVN (North East) Micro Finance Ltd             15,052,552    Micro Finance               4.09
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd           30,386,324    Import of Capital Goods     6.06
Cadila Healthcare Ltd                           20,000,000    Modernisation               5.00
Sampurna Training & Entrepreneurship Programme     232,771    Micro Finance               3.03
Apollo Tyres Ltd                                20,000,000    Modernisation               7.00
Steel Authority of India Ltd                   350,000,000    Modernisation               7.00
Precision Hydraulics Pvt Ltd                       266,059    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Phoenix Mecano (India) Pvt Ltd                   2,025,755    General Corporate Purpose   5.09
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd            500,000,000    Power                      14.08
Franstek Belts Pvt Ltd                              49,214    Modernisation               4.09
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd               10,837,789    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  4.03
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd                    49,657,904    On-lending/Sub-lending.     4.00
ASB International Pvt Ltd                        4,000,000    Import of Capital Goods     9.06
Shimoga Life Sciences Pvt Ltd                    4,766,482    New Project                 5.00
Greatship (India) Ltd                          248,804,948    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  7.00
AT India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd                      4,655,428    Working Capital             3.00
Apollo Tyres Ltd                                25,000,000    Modernisation               7.00
Bossar Packaging Pvt Ltd                           357,486    New Project                 5.00
Time Technoplast Ltd                             4,000,000    Modernisation               5.00
Elliott Ebara Turbomachinery India Pvt Ltd       1,660,436    Modernisation               5.00
Gerdau Steel India Pvt Ltd                      28,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
Export-Import Bank of India                    500,000,000    On-lending/Sub-lending.     5.00
Aequs Pvt Ltd                                      411,855    Import of Capital Goods     5.03
Helicord Transmissions Pvt Ltd                     650,000    Import of Capital Goods     5.00
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd               31,036,190    Modernisation               5.00
Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd                              6,000,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.00
NTPC Ltd                                       353,896,206    Power                      11.01
Benninger India Pvt Ltd                            519,360    Modernisation               5.00
Sunwoda Electronic India Pvt Ltd                 1,500,000    General Corporate Purpose   5.01
GDC Dimension Data Pvt Ltd                       1,500,000    General Corporate Purpose   6.00
Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd       2,760,235    Import of Capital Goods     5.03
Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd                      23,856,243    Import of Capital Goods    11.00
Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd                      81,048,071    Import of Capital Goods    11.02
Tristone Flowtech India Pvt Ltd                    953,296    Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG    5.01
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd                  22,656,419    Modernisation               9.00
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd                  30,105,104    General Corporate Purpose   8.00
Asta India Pvt Ltd                               1,008,676    Other                       5.00

                                             -------------
Total - Automatic Route                      3,155,796,809


II APPROVAL ROUTE*:

ECB
----
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd          125,000,000    Refinancing of Earlier ECB  4.06
                                             -------------

Total - Approval Route                         125,000,000
                                             =============
Grand Total                                  3,280,796,809


Data on RDB for the month of September 2017
============================================
Borrower                           Loan Amount  Equivalent   Purpose                 Maturity
                                                                                       Period
                                   In INR       Amt in USD                              (Appx)
---------                         -----------   ----------   ------                     -----
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
        -                            -              -          -                           -


II APPROVAL ROUTE*

Housing Development Finance Co 13,000,000,000  201,735,233   On-lending / Sub-lending.   5.02


Total Approval Route           13,000,000,000  201,735,233      
---------------------          --------------  -----------  
Total                          13,000,000,000  201,735,233


*Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration
number during the period.


MONTH    AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
               ECB                FCCB             NCPS            ECB/BOND       RDB
          ------------       ------------      ---------         -----------    ------------
Sep-17   3,155,796,809            ---              ---                ---       201,735,233  
Aug-17   1,565,054,234            ---              ---                ---        78,163,593
Jul-17   1,393,926,506        500,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-17   1,618,495,849            ---              ---                ---        15,362,413
May-17     523,949,283            ---              ---                ---       525,760,266
Apr-17   1,304,671,051            ---              ---                ---       394,530,215
Mar-17   1,697,244,866            ---              ---                ---     1,650,232,844
Feb-17   1,008,798,274            ---              ---                ---     1,217,699,458
Jan-17   1,803,958,497            ---              ---                ---        11,750,818
Dec-16   2,485,612,766            ---              ---                ---       315,504,769
Nov-16     277,810,030            ---              ---                ---       210,681,294
Oct-16   1,471,007,156            ---              ---                ---       299,635,793
Sep-16   1,574,302,215            ---              ---                ---       889,092,672
Aug-16   3,173,254,357            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-16   1,203,326,494            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-16     872,405,078        200,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-16   1,208,409,783        110,000,00           ---                ---           ---
Apr-16     304,556,157            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-16   1,510,455,876         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-16   1,353,281,560            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-16   1,395,409,882            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-15   2,637,093,072        397,200,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-15   3,149,163,061         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-15   2,114,427,007            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-15   2,614,670,100            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-15     750,765,342            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-15   2,143,597,605            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-15   3,159,554,380            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-15   2,394,642,518            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-15     727,334,315            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-15   2,664,708,016            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-15   2,263,190,881            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-15   2,590,517,368            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-14     637,290,584            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-14   3,483,854,094          9,100,000          ---                ---           ---
Oct-14   2,564,609,905        215,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-14   3,176,556,713            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-14     507,395,028            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-14   3,174,705,828        546,916,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-14   1,886,696,374            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-14   1,444,203,397         16,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-14   3,203,098,508            ---              ---                ---           ---
Mar-14   3,343,720,768        206,464,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-14   4,302,702,582            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-14   1,793,365,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-13   4,553,510,296         9,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Nov-13   2,179,922,526            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-13   1,923,020,814         4,000,000           ---                ---           ---
Sep-13   3,346,058,803            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-13   2,275,284,326         30,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-13   3,705,700,965            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-13   1,898,361,725         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-13   2,486,533,321            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-13   1,100,198,945         25,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-13   5,007,296,276         75,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-13   2,132,961,959        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-13   3,514,021,521            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-12   1,146,268,043            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-12    851,454,513         495,547,811          ---                ---           ---
Oct-12   4,244,332,760         55,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-12   2,556,007,462        220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-12   2,268,808,000        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-12   1,060,470,473         10,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-12   1,865,451,059        131,100,000          ---                ---           ---
May-12   3,370,212,312            ---              ---                ---           ---
Apr-12   2,602,042,030        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-12   3,706,575,294        130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-12   2,604,167,487            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-12   2,701,891,502            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-11   4,368,842,324        100,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-11   1,587,789,629            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-11   2,175,146,503        299,900,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-11   2,361,967,933            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-11   3,708,233,775            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jul-11   3,119,422,241         50,000,000          ---          1,000,000,000       ---
Jun-11   3,327,528,412         7,500,000           ---                ---           ---
May-11   2,378,060,485        274,760,342          ---                ---           ---
Apr-11   1,859,990,637        205,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-11   5,631,129,175            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-11   1,440,596,600            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-11   2,709,292,776            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-10   3,201,070,965        200,000,000       14,684,509            ---           ---
Nov-10   1,128,735,143            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-10   6,896,932,734        110,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Sep-10   3,091,029,308            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-10    789,407,168         300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-10   1,069,571,109         95,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-10   1,491,293,179        300,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-10    329,370,106         130,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-10   2,682,731,822        135,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-10   4,274,723,804         47,515,424          ---                ---           ---
Feb-10   1,884,590,993        307,540,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-10   1,319,808,499            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-09   1,481,488,376         88,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Nov-09    948,665,587        1,405,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Oct-09    710,718,566        1,875,000,000         ---                ---           ---
Sep-09   1,334,574,808        175,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Aug-09   1,074,565,695         15,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-09   1,925,218,112         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jun-09   1,919,040,454            ---              ---                ---           ---
May-09    433,294,987          61,001,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-09    286,131,203          12,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-09   1,113,889,039            ---              ---                ---           ---
Feb-09    452,600,428             ---              ---                ---           ---
Jan-09   1,337,075,026            ---              ---                ---           ---
Dec-08   1,669,176,485            ---              ---                ---           ---
Nov-08   1,702,483,384            ---              ---                ---           ---
Oct-08   1,125,229,136            ---              ---                ---           ---
Sep-08   2,834,948,838            ---              ---                ---           ---
Aug-08   1,368,871,456        234,500,000          ---                ---           ---
Jul-08   2,471,814,017            ---              ---                ---           ---
Jun-08   1,428,882,984         38,000,000          ---                ---           ---
May-08   1,026,054,601        250,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Apr-08    940,815,213         220,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Mar-08   4,386,904,729         90,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Feb-08    420,114,190         442,000,000          ---                ---           ---
Jan-08   1,677,655,433        210,000,000          ---                ---           ---

(Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.