India ECB, FCCB and RDB data for September 2017

Oct 26(Reuters) - The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for September 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Haskoningdhv Consulting Pvt Ltd 2,909,643 General Corporate Purpose 6.08 Apex Printing Sleeves India Pvt Ltd 536,229 Modernisation 6.01 Accedo Technologies India Pvt Ltd 465,543 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.05 Bauli India Bakes & Sweets Pvt Ltd 12,750,340 General Corporate Purpose 8.07 Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd 180,688 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 Tsujikawa India Pvt Ltd 271,033 General Corporate Purpose 10.01 Nissin Brake India Pvt Ltd 3,026,029 Modernisation 5.00 Ferra Aerospace Pvt Ltd 300,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.02 Witzenmann India Pvt Ltd 1,191,621 Modernisation 3.01 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 300,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Talon Trims India Pvt Ltd 147,422 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Birla Corporation Ltd 15,178,571 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.00 Birla Corporation Ltd 15,178,571 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.00 Kadimi Special Steels Pvt Ltd 271,567 General Corporate Purpose 7.10 Veeram Stones Pvt Ltd 765,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 Renew Wind Energy (TN2) Pvt Ltd 36,900,000 Power 22.10 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 120,278,930 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 0.09 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 30,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.06 Egelhof Controls India Pvt Ltd 1,429,945 Import of Capital Goods 13.04 Mihama India Pvt Ltd 1,084,130 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd 4,766,482 New Project 5.00 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 308,091 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Frames Process & Energy Systems India Pvt Ltd 223,461 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Advanced Medtech Solutions Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Toyo Ink India Pvt Ltd 650,478 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 International Packaging Products Pvt Ltd 40,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.09 Renault India Pvt Ltd 15,518,095 New Project 5.00 KB Autosys India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd 2,710,325 Modernisation 9.00 Citelum India Pvt Ltd 620,724 New Project 3.00 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd 6,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 Power Machines (India) Ltd 4,874,831 Working Capital 5.00 Detpak India Pvt Ltd 1,300,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.05 Apollo Tyres Ltd 25,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 Skil Worth Technologies Pvt Ltd 869,883 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Inzi Cotrols India Ltd 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 De Lage Landen Financial Services India Pvt Ltd 5,431,333 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Volvo Financial Services (India) Pvt Ltd 46,554,285 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.05 Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd 2,733,792 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 USG Boral Building Products (India) Pvt Ltd 40,000,000 New Project 12.08 Maru Transmission Service Company Ltd 16,625,104 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Aravali Transmisson Service Company Ltd 16,589,862 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 RGVN (North East) Micro Finance Ltd 15,052,552 Micro Finance 4.09 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd 30,386,324 Import of Capital Goods 6.06 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 Sampurna Training & Entrepreneurship Programme 232,771 Micro Finance 3.03 Apollo Tyres Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 Steel Authority of India Ltd 350,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 Precision Hydraulics Pvt Ltd 266,059 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Phoenix Mecano (India) Pvt Ltd 2,025,755 General Corporate Purpose 5.09 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 500,000,000 Power 14.08 Franstek Belts Pvt Ltd 49,214 Modernisation 4.09 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd 10,837,789 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.03 Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd 49,657,904 On-lending/Sub-lending. 4.00 ASB International Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.06 Shimoga Life Sciences Pvt Ltd 4,766,482 New Project 5.00 Greatship (India) Ltd 248,804,948 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.00 AT India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd 4,655,428 Working Capital 3.00 Apollo Tyres Ltd 25,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 Bossar Packaging Pvt Ltd 357,486 New Project 5.00 Time Technoplast Ltd 4,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 Elliott Ebara Turbomachinery India Pvt Ltd 1,660,436 Modernisation 5.00 Gerdau Steel India Pvt Ltd 28,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Export-Import Bank of India 500,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Aequs Pvt Ltd 411,855 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Helicord Transmissions Pvt Ltd 650,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd 31,036,190 Modernisation 5.00 Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 NTPC Ltd 353,896,206 Power 11.01 Benninger India Pvt Ltd 519,360 Modernisation 5.00 Sunwoda Electronic India Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 GDC Dimension Data Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.00 Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 2,760,235 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd 23,856,243 Import of Capital Goods 11.00 Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd 81,048,071 Import of Capital Goods 11.02 Tristone Flowtech India Pvt Ltd 953,296 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd 22,656,419 Modernisation 9.00 Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd 30,105,104 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Asta India Pvt Ltd 1,008,676 Other 5.00 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 3,155,796,809 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd 125,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.06 ------------- Total - Approval Route 125,000,000 ============= Grand Total 3,280,796,809 Data on RDB for the month of September 2017 ============================================ Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* - - - - - II APPROVAL ROUTE* Housing Development Finance Co 13,000,000,000 201,735,233 On-lending / Sub-lending. 5.02 Total Approval Route 13,000,000,000 201,735,233 --------------------- -------------- ----------- Total 13,000,000,000 201,735,233 *Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Sep-17 3,155,796,809 --- --- --- 201,735,233 Aug-17 1,565,054,234 --- --- --- 78,163,593 Jul-17 1,393,926,506 500,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-17 1,618,495,849 --- --- --- 15,362,413 May-17 523,949,283 --- --- --- 525,760,266 Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 