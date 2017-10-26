FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM has recommended Visco be reconfirmed as cenbank chief - source
October 26, 2017

Italy PM has recommended Visco be reconfirmed as cenbank chief - source

ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has proposed that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco be reappointed for a second six-year term, sources with knowledge of the dossier said on Thursday.

Visco, whose mandate expires at the end of this month, is a board member of the European Central Bank and is considered a close ally of ECB President Mario Draghi.

He has been criticised by parties of all political stripes following the collapse of 10 Italian banks over the past two years. He has blamed a prolonged economic turndown for the banking crisis. (Reporting by Francesco Piscioneri, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

