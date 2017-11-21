FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 5:17 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

ECB's Coeure expects bond buy pledge to be dropped by September: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The man in charge of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme expects the ECB to drop by September its pledge to continue buying bonds until inflation heads towards its target, he told a German newspaper.

“We were not ready to make that change in October, but I expect it will come at some point between now and September 2018,” Benoit Coeure said in an interview with Handelsblatt published on Tuesday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
