ECB's Vasiliauskas wants end-date for bond buys but debate open: MNI
September 25, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 23 days ago

ECB's Vasiliauskas wants end-date for bond buys but debate open: MNI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate-setter Vitas Vasiliauskas would prefer to set an end-date for the ECB’s bond-buying programme next month but the debate on the matter remained open, he told news agency MNI.

“I would prefer to have a concrete date or complete term as to how long we can be in the program,” the Lithuanian central bank governor said in an interview published on Monday.

He added: “I think all options are on the table.”

MNI wrote Vasiliauskas said he favoured a decision at the Oct. 26 meeting but that it would depend on getting agreement on the options that will be presented by ECB technical committees. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

