FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 16, 2018 / 5:14 PM / a day ago

ECB's Weidmann says appropriate to stop bond buys this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - It would be “appropriate” for the European Central Bank to stop its bond purchases, due to run at least until September, this year, Germany’s representative on the bank’s policymaking body said in an interview to be published on Wednesday.

“I would hold that for appropriate from today’s point of view,” Bundesbank’s head Jens Weidmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung according to a preview of the interview. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.