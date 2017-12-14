ECB raises GDP and inflation forecasts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday as the euro zone’s recovery becomes increasingly broad-based but saw inflation falling short of target into 2020 as high unemployment keeps a lid on wages.

The euro sign in front of the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is reflected in a puddle during heavy rain in Frankfurt, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent, sees price growth slowly accelerating over the coming years and hitting 1.7 percent in 2020, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference.

Growth next year was seen at 2.3 percent versus an earlier 1.8 percent forecast.