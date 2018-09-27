ECB's Draghi wants more tools for regulating shadow banks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Financial policymakers need more tools and data to regulate investment funds and other so-called “shadow banks” after a boom in the industry, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
“The growth in importance of the non-bank financial sector requires commensurate additions to the policy toolkit,” Mario Draghi told an event at the ECB.
“Policymakers also need access to – and the ability to process and understand – high-quality data to underpin their decisions.”
Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson