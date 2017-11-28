ECB could end bond buys after next September: Hansson to MNI

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could end its asset buys after next September if the euro zone economy develops as now expected, Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson told MNI in an interview.

“If the economy evolves broadly as we expect, if we see an uptick in inflation and if it looks sustainable, this element of the program could be phased out,” Hansson said.

A reduction of the bond buys to zero “has to be one of the options, that is on the table,” Hansson, who sits on the ECB’s rate setting Governing Council said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)