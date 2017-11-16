Euro zone inflation not greatly impacted by oil price surge: ECB's Jazbec

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone is moving along the path envisaged by the European Central Bank and the recent rise in oil price does not have a major effect on it, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Thursday.

A empty price board indicates that no gas is available at a Total petrol station in Vertou, France, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

“Inflation rates are moving in line with the expectations and projections of the European Central Bank,” the Slovenian central bank governor told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“The changes of oil price by themselves do not have a major influence unless there is a long-term movement of prices. At this moment they represent just one of the factors that are being used by the ECB in forecasts and projections,” Jazbec added.