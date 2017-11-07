FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Lautenschlaeger: wanted clear exit from QE - TV
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Nepal bank latest victim in heists targeting SWIFT system
Technology
Nepal bank latest victim in heists targeting SWIFT system
Future arrives, a little late, as Next Gen revolution begins
Sports
Future arrives, a little late, as Next Gen revolution begins
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 8:38 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger: wanted clear exit from QE - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economic recovery is robust and inflation will pick up so the European Central Bank should have set a clear end date for its 2.55 trillion euro asset purchase programme, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

“We have a strong growth momentum, we have growth for 17 consecutive quarters and now the labour market has a solid recovery, the sentiment factors are positive, the financial conditions for firms and households are very favourable so I’m very confident that the inflation rate will pick up,” Lautenschlaeger told Bloomberg television.

“I think it was correct to reduce the amount purchased from January onwards ... I would have liked to see a clear exit,” she added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.