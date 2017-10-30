ECB's bond buys will be reduced gradually: Liikanen

HELSINKI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should maintain the option to extend its 2.55 trillion euro ($2.97 trillion) bond purchase scheme but the buys will be wound down gradually over time, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday.

”Once inflation is consistent with the price stability target in a sustainable way ... we can gradually and carefully go lower,” Liikanen told Finnish public radio YLE when asked if he expected the buys to continue indefinitely. ($1 = 0.8594 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)