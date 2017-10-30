FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's bond buys will be reduced gradually: Liikanen
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in 13 hours

ECB's bond buys will be reduced gradually: Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should maintain the option to extend its 2.55 trillion euro ($2.97 trillion) bond purchase scheme but the buys will be wound down gradually over time, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday.

”Once inflation is consistent with the price stability target in a sustainable way ... we can gradually and carefully go lower,” Liikanen told Finnish public radio YLE when asked if he expected the buys to continue indefinitely. ($1 = 0.8594 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.