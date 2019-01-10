ECB to discuss revisiting cheap loans to banks amid uncertain outlook: minutes

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Frankfurt skyline with its financial district are photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers gathering in December suggested revisiting the use of cheap, multi-year loans to banks in the months ahead and sparred on the outlook for the euro zone’s economy, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

“Looking ahead, the suggestion was made to revisit the contribution of targeted longer-term refinancing operations to the monetary policy stance,” the ECB said in its account of the Dec 12-13 meeting.