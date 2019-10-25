Money News
October 25, 2019 / 9:24 AM / in an hour

ECB, PBOC extend currency swap agreement by three years

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has extended a bilateral, 45 billion euro ($50 billion)currency swap arrangement with the People’s Bank of China for another three years, the ECB said in a statement on Friday.

“From a Eurosystem perspective, the arrangement serves as a backstop facility to address potential sudden and temporary liquidity shortages in euro area banks due to disruptions in the renminbi market,” the ECB said.

The swap arrangement, which has a maximum size of 350 billion renminbi and 45 billion euros, was first established in 2013 and was later extended in 2016.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jon Boyle

