Euro zone inflation recovery "crucially contingent" on low borrowing costs -Praet

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - A continued recovery in euro zone inflation is "crucially contingent" on low borrowing costs and, in turn, on an easy monetary stance from the European Central Bank, the ECB's chief economist Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

"We need to be persistent, because the baseline scenario for future inflation remains crucially contingent on very easy financing conditions which, to a large extent, depend on the current accommodative monetary policy stance," Praet said. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Louise Ireland)