Expect higher long-term market rates, ECB's chief economist says

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Peter Praet speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 14, 2018. Picture taken March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Long-term interest rates on euro zone debt are bound to rise as the pile of bonds bought by the European Central Bank’s under its stimulus programme ages and its effect on the market wanes, the ECB’s chief economist Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

“At some point, this passive loss of duration will begin to exert increasing upward pressures on the term premia,” Praet told an audience in London.

“Over time, this gradual process will tend to steepen the yield curve, with our forward guidance on policy rates keeping the front end of the curve well-anchored.”

Praet also backed analyst expectations for an ECB rate hike in late 2019 but said the central bank’s policy would remain predictable and only be tightened gradually.