ECB pledge to keep rates low "well past" QE is key: Draghi

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s pledge to keep interest rates at their current, record-low level “well past” the end of its bond-buying programme is very important for keeping borrowing costs at bay, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“The ‘well past’ is very, very important in anchoring rate expectations,” Draghi said at an event in Washington, weeks before the ECB is due to review its stimulus package and policy message. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)