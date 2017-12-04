TABLE-ECB updates QE redemptions schedule

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table contains month-by-month redemption figures for the European Central Bank's asset purchase programmes over the coming 12 months. The figures are in millions of euros. The Nov 2017 figures represent actual redemptions that took place last month. Date ABSPP CBPP3 CSPP PSPP Total QE Nov 17 440 410 95 2,159 3,104 Dec 17 681 1,527 0 120 2,328 Jan 18 702 2,870 165 4,584 8,321 Feb 18 846 1,326 294 6,299 8,765 Mar 18 657 1,241 240 3,930 6,068 Apr 18 506 1,133 87 22,600 24,326 May 18 397 1,135 520 6,190 8,242 Jun 18 634 3,202 461 11,553 15,850 Jul 18 726 1,617 345 16,064 18,752 Aug 18 524 475 137 854 1,990 Sep 18 601 1,465 697 6,005 8,768 Oct 18 606 1,652 237 21,126 23,621 Nov 18 311 983 895 4,804 6,993 Notes: ABSPP: Asset-backed securities purchase programme CBPP3: Covered bond purchase programme 3 CSPP: Corporate sector purchase programme PSPP: Public sector purchase programme (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)