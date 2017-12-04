FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-ECB updates QE redemptions schedule
December 4, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

TABLE-ECB updates QE redemptions schedule

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table contains
month-by-month redemption figures for the European Central
Bank's asset purchase programmes over the coming 12 months. 
    The figures are in millions of euros. The Nov 2017 figures
represent actual redemptions that took place last month.
    
 Date      ABSPP  CBPP3  CSPP   PSPP    Total QE
 Nov 17    440    410    95     2,159   3,104
 Dec 17    681    1,527  0      120     2,328
 Jan 18    702    2,870  165    4,584   8,321
 Feb 18    846    1,326  294    6,299   8,765
 Mar 18    657    1,241  240    3,930   6,068
 Apr 18    506    1,133  87     22,600  24,326
 May 18    397    1,135  520    6,190   8,242
 Jun 18    634    3,202  461    11,553  15,850
 Jul 18    726    1,617  345    16,064  18,752
 Aug 18    524    475    137    854     1,990
 Sep 18    601    1,465  697    6,005   8,768
 Oct 18    606    1,652  237    21,126  23,621
 Nov 18    311    983    895    4,804   6,993
 Notes:    
ABSPP: Asset-backed securities purchase programme
CBPP3: Covered bond purchase programme 3
CSPP: Corporate sector purchase programme
PSPP: Public sector purchase programme

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
