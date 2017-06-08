FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ECB's Draghi drops reference to "downside risks" to economy
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 2 months ago

ECB's Draghi drops reference to "downside risks" to economy

1 Min Read

TALLINN, June 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dropped a long-standing reference to "downside risks" to the euro zone's economic outlook from his policy message on Thursday, saying instead that risks are now "broadly balanced".

He added that inflation remaines subdued.

The widely expected change in the wording reflects an acceleration of the bloc's economic recovery in recent months and is likely to be taken as a sign that the ECB is preparing for an eventual withdrawal of its aggressive stimulus measures.

Earlier, the ECB dropped reference to possibly lower interest rates when it pledged to keep at their present level for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of its asset purchases. (Editing by Catherine Evans/Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.