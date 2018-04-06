Trade war fears already hurting the economy, ECB's Coeure says

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Fears of a trade war fuelled by proposed U.S. tariffs are already raising borrowing costs and pushing down share prices, a European Central Bank board member said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Investors have been wondering whether an economic slowdown, aggravated if not caused by global trade tensions, could delay the end of the ECB’s massive bond purchases and negative interest rates.

Benoit Coeure said the effects of a trade war on inflation would only become visible in the long term, but expectations of one were already hurting borrowers and investors.

“Falls in equity prices in response to the U.S. announcement to impose a tariff on steel and aluminium, and prevailing uncertainty on the scope of any retaliatory measures, have already contributed to tighter financial conditions,” Coeure said at an event in Cernobbio, Italy.

Citing an ECB simulation, he said a 10 percent tariff on all U.S. imports and exports would slow the global economy by 1 percent in the first year, with the United States among the worst hit and the euro zone suffering a less severe decline.

With euro zone inflation hovering just below 1.5 percent, the ECB is widely expected to wind down its 2.55 trillion-euro bond-buying programme this year and raise interest rates in mid-2019.

But declines by stocks and weaker economic data, including some surveys of euro zone activity, have had some investors wondering whether Frankfurt will stick to this path.

Coeure did not signal any immediate implication for ECB policy, but he emphasised that the trade war that investors seem to be expecting would hurt growth and employment - two key driver of inflation.

“By fuelling uncertainty among market participants, fears of a ‘trade war’ have added to the volatility already witnessed earlier this year in equity markets,” he said. “None of this supports growth and employment.”