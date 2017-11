LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of France’s member on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council played down talk on Thursday he was in the running to take over from Mario Draghi as the central bank’s president in 2019.

“This is not a subject of discussion,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said during a Q&A session at a French Chamber of Commerce lunch in London. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)