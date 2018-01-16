ECB unlikely to ditch bond-buying pledge next week: sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is unlikely to ditch a pledge to keep buying bonds at next week’s meeting as rate setters need more time to assess the outlook for the economy and the euro, three sources close to the matter said.

The sources -- on or close to the ECB’s policy-making Governing Council -- said any fundamental change to guidance was likely to come only later, with the March meeting, when policymakers get updated economic forecasts, seen as a more likely option. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)