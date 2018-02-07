Spain's de Guindos, Ireland's Lane only bidders for ECB VP job- statement

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos and Irish central bank governor Philip Lane are the only candidates running for the job of European Central Bank vice president, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said on Wedensday.

Wednesday was the deadline for euro zone governments to submit their candidates to replace Vitor Constancio at the ECB, whose terms ends at the end of May.

The candidates are submitted to the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, who are to make a recommendation to EU leaders at the next meeting on February 19.

“I have received two names,” Centeno said in a statement.

“Ireland has proposed its central bank governor, Philip Lane, and Spain, its economy and competitiveness minister, Luis de Guindos. These are two excellent candidates and I welcome the initiative of both countries to make their nominations public.”

Before EU leaders appoint one of the candidates at a summit on March 22, the European Parliament and the European Central Bank will issue their opinions. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)