FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 27, 2018 / 11:47 AM / a day ago

European Parliament committee endorses De Guindos for ECB VP job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s economic committee endorsed on Tuesday Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos for an eight-year term as the next vice president of the European Central Bank, succeeding Vitor Constancio at the end of May.

The committee, which has only a consultative role and cannot bloc a nomination to the ECB by euro zone finance ministers, voted 24 to 14 with 13 abstentions in favour of De Guindos. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.