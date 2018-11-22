Money News
ECB's Weidmann says stock market correction could lie ahead

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann warned on Thursday that stock market corrections could lie ahead, but said it was not something that should cause concern from a monetary policy perspective.

“We’re at a maturing cycle from a macro-economic perspective so stock markets are quite high and there might be a correction going ahead,” Weidmann said, answering a question from a student about recent falls in the share prices of U.S. tech firms.

“However this is not something that should worry us from a monetary policy point of view,” added Weidmann, who sits on the ECB’s rate-setting Governing Council.

