FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 21, 2018 / 1:53 PM / 2 days ago

Germany's SPD to support Weidmann candidacy as ECB chief - Die Zeit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats will back a decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives to support a candidacy of fiscally hawkish Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann as European Central Bank chief, Die Zeit weekly reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited government sources as saying that Merkel got the Social Democrats’ go-ahead for a Weidmann candidacy during coalition talks earlier this month.

A spokesman for the SPD was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.