Russia's arrests of opposition leader Navalny political: Europe's top rights court

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves after a hearing for the delivery of the European court of Human Rights Grand Chamber judgment regarding his case against Russia at the court in Strasbourg, France, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s repeated arrests and detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny were politically-motivated and breached his human rights, Europe’s top human rights court ruled on Thursday.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg said Navalny had been subject to seven such arrests in 2012 and in 2014 and said that at least two of the arrests had been designed to suppress political pluralism.