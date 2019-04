Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London, said Moscow hopes that his rights will not be violated.

Assange was arrested by British police on Thursday after they were invited into the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.