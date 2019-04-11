World News
April 11, 2019 / 11:29 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Assange arrest a 'dark moment' for press freedom - Snowden

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden on Thursday called the arrest in Britain of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a “dark moment for press freedom” and said it contravened a call by the United Nations to allow him to walk free.

“Assange’s critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom,” Snowden, who lives in Moscow under an asylum deal after he leaked classified information in 2013, wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Christian Lowe

