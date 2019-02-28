Ecuador says two mines on track to producing gold, copper this year

FILE PHOTO: Flakes of gold leaf are pictured in Tokyo April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Caronna/File Photo

QUITO (Reuters) - Two of Ecuador’s five mines in development are on track to start producing copper and cold in the fourth quarter of 2019 in line with plans, a senior government official said in an interview.

The construction of infrastructure is already well advanced at copper mine Mirador and gold mine Fruta del Norte, Vice Minister of Mines Fernando Benalcazar told Reuters this week.

The South American country is aiming to more than double the value of mining to its cash-strapped economy by 2021 in a bid to boost growth and reduce dependence on the oil industry. The OPEC nation has struggled with low oil prices in recent years.

Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc owns Fruta del Norte and China copper producer Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd has a 70 percent stake in the Mirador copper project.

“Two of the five big strategic projects will already yield financial returns this year,” Benalcazar said.

The official added that he expected $860 million more in investment in those two mines throughout 2019 and 2020.

Moreover, Ecuador’s state mining company Enami EP and Chile’s state miner Codelco are in the final phase of talks to define the joint venture they will create to develop the Llurimagua copper reserves in the north of Ecuador, he said.

Under President Lenin Moreno, who has pursued more market-friendly policies than his leftist, populist predecessor Rafael Correa, Ecuador has been working to make itself more attractive to miners - for example abolishing a windfall tax in August.