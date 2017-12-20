FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edelweiss Group unit buys Religare's securities business
Sections
Featured
Nifty rangebound in choppy trade; Dr. Reddy's top loser
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty rangebound in choppy trade; Dr. Reddy's top loser
Who killed U.N. experts in Congo?
World
Who killed U.N. experts in Congo?
Virgin Hyperloop One sets speed record
Editor's picks
Virgin Hyperloop One sets speed record
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 20, 2017 / 4:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Edelweiss Group unit buys Religare's securities business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The wealth management unit of India’s Edelweiss Group has acquired the securities business of domestic financial firm Religare Enterprises Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The acquisition by Edelweiss Wealth Management will include Religare's securities and commodities broking services, as well as the depository participant services, according to the statement. bit.ly/2BO1JDx

Shares of Religare rose as much as nearly 5 percent to 73.1 rupees in early trade.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.