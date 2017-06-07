FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-EDF agrees interim bonuses for Hinkley Point workers, averting strike
June 7, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-EDF agrees interim bonuses for Hinkley Point workers, averting strike

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - ** EDF Energy and its contractors Laing O'Rourke, Bouygues and Kier-Bam have struck an interim bonus payment agreement for workers employed on EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwest Britain, EDF and labour union Unite announced on Wednesday

** Workers have agreed not to undertake any industrial action while the interim agreement is in place

** A panel consisting of a senior Unite official and a senior EDF Energy executive will identify a permanent bonus arrangement by August

** Under the interim agreement, which will apply from June 1 to the end of August, workers will be paid a bonus of 2-4 pounds an hour, depending on seniority

** Labour unions had threatened strike action at the construction site over bonus payments which they said were too low to attract high-quality workers (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Susan Fenton)

