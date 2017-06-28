FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
French regulator says Flamanville reactor is fit for service
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 28, 2017 / 2:29 PM / a month ago

French regulator says Flamanville reactor is fit for service

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN said in a statement on Wednesday that EDF's nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville is fit for service, despite weak spots in its steel.

The ASN added, however, that the reactor will need extra monitoring over its lifetime and that its cover may have to be replaced in a few years, if operator EDF does not manage to implement new tests on it as required by the ASN.

ASN chief Pierre-Franck Chevet told reporters that the regulator would publish a draft ruling on Flamanville in the coming days, and a final ruling in October this year.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.