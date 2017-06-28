French regulator says Flamanville reactor is fit for service

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN said in a statement on Wednesday that EDF's nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville is fit for service, despite weak spots in its steel.

The ASN added, however, that the reactor will need extra monitoring over its lifetime and that its cover may have to be replaced in a few years, if operator EDF does not manage to implement new tests on it as required by the ASN.

ASN chief Pierre-Franck Chevet told reporters that the regulator would publish a draft ruling on Flamanville in the coming days, and a final ruling in October this year.