French regulator warns EDF on Flamanville building site dysfunctions

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN said it had told utility EDF that the organisation of the Flamanville nuclear reactor building site should be improved and warned that it woudld be vigilant about safety test before allowing the reactor to start up.

EDF’s EPR reactor in Flamanville - the same model it is also building in Hinkley Point, Britain - is years behind schedule and billions over budget and the ASN has repeatedly said that EDF’s schedule to load fuel by end 2018 is tight.

ASN said EDF needs to improve the follow-up of pre-startup test as well as the treatment of any flaws, and also said EDF needs to improve the information flow to ASN.

"EDF has promised to put in place an action plan to remedy these dysfunctions," ASN said in a statement.